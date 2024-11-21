Left Menu

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega has proposed constitutional reforms to consolidate power by making him and Vice President Rosario Murillo 'copresidents.' The reforms aim to extend the presidential term and ban external sanctions, amid ongoing government repression since 2018 protests. Critics warn this threatens rule of law and democracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mexicocity | Updated: 21-11-2024 05:37 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 05:37 IST
In a bold political maneuver, Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega has introduced a constitutional reform aimed at officially establishing himself and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, as 'copresidents' of the nation. Given the Sandinista party's grip on the legislative body, the proposal is poised for approval, perpetuating their control.

Additionally, Ortega seeks to extend the presidential term from five to six years and has submitted legislation to outlaw the enforcement of foreign sanctions on Nicaraguan soil. This move follows a history of violent crackdowns on dissent since the 2018 protests, with widespread political imprisonments and exiles.

Critics, including the Nicaraguan University Alliance, decry these actions as signs of nepotism and authoritarianism, predicting dire consequences for Nicaragua's democratic stability. Political analyst Manuel Orozco warns of heightened financial risk and US repercussions, viewing the reforms as strategic for perpetuating the Ortega administration's long-term dominance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

