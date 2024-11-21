Maharashtra Elections: BJP's Mahayuti Predicts Major Victory Amid Projections

In a strong show of confidence, BJP Mahila Morcha National Vice President Medha Kulkarni on Thursday declared that the BJP-led Mahayuti is set to form the government in Maharashtra. Kulkarni asserted that the alliance would secure more seats than the exit polls had predicted, following the state elections.

The elections, conducted on Wednesday across 288 assembly seats, saw the Mahayuti, comprising BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, confronting the Maha Vikas Aghadi, which includes Congress and UBT factions of Shiv Sena and NCP. While exit polls suggest Mahayuti's slight edge, opposition voices are skeptical of these numbers.

Key exit poll results from Republic TV-PMARQ and Matrize estimate Mahayuti winning between 137 to 170 seats, while other forecasts like 'Peoples Pulse' predict a decisive victory with up to 195 seats. Maharashtra registered a voter turnout of 58.22%, marking the first elections post significant party splits.

