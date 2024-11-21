BJP Stages Protest Against Kejriwal Over Luxurious Bungalow Renovation

BJP leaders and workers gathered to protest against Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the AAP, accusing him of using luxurious items for the renovation of his former official bungalow.

Referring to the property on 6, Flagstaff Road as 'Sheshmahal', they argued that the expensive items there were not sourced from the PWD that owns the bungalow.

BJP's Delhi unit head Virendra Sachdeva and Leader of Opposition Vijendra Gupta, alongside former minister Kailash Gahlot, participated in the demonstration near Kejriwal's new residence.

(With inputs from agencies.)