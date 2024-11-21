Left Menu

Russia Signals Openness to Realistic Peace Talks on Ukraine

Russia expresses willingness to engage in peace talks over Ukraine, emphasizing any initiative must respect its interests and reflect the current situation. The Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, highlighted that Russia is open to negotiations, but only if the settlement actively acknowledges Russian interests on the ground.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 14:07 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 14:07 IST
Russia has indicated its readiness to engage in peace talks concerning the conflict in Ukraine, provided any initiatives are realistic and prioritize the country's interests. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova underlined this stance in a statement on Thursday.

Zakharova reiterated that Moscow is open to negotiations and willing to evaluate any meaningful, non-politicized proposals. However, she emphasized that any agreement must acknowledge Russia's interests and the current on-ground reality, along with guarantees for adherence to relevant agreements.

Further reports from Reuters suggest that while Russia is open to discussing a potential ceasefire involving figures like Donald Trump, it firmly rejects any substantial territorial concessions and insists on Ukraine renouncing NATO membership ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

