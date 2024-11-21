Controversy Deepens: Adani Faces U.S. Bribery Charges Amidst Political Backlash

U.S. prosecutors have brought serious allegations against Gautam Adani and several associates, charging them with involvement in a bribery scheme related to the Solar Energy sector. In light of these developments, prominent Indian political figures are demanding a comprehensive investigation into the matter. Leading the charge, National Conference President Farooq Abdullah has emphasized the need for a 'thorough investigation' by the central government, even as a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe has been proposed.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, adding fuel to the fire, has not only demanded an inquiry but also called for Adani's arrest. Gandhi asserted that Adani has violated both American and Indian laws, suggesting that his arrest is crucial for the credibility of any investigation. He further insinuated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's name could emerge in the probe, accusing Adani of having undue influence over the nation's financial structure.

In response, the Adani Group has categorically denied all allegations. A spokesperson for the conglomerate labeled the charges as 'baseless', emphasizing their intention to pursue all legal avenues. The Group has also had to adjust its financial strategies, announcing the deferment of certain bond offerings due to the ongoing legal challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)