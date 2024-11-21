Left Menu

Controversy Deepens: Adani Faces U.S. Bribery Charges Amidst Political Backlash

U.S. prosecutors have charged Gautam Adani and others in an alleged bribery case, prompting calls for a thorough investigation from Indian political figures. Despite refutations from Adani Group, calls for accountability increase as the scandal affects the company's financial plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 14:47 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 14:47 IST
Controversy Deepens: Adani Faces U.S. Bribery Charges Amidst Political Backlash
JKNC Chief Farooq Abdullah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

U.S. prosecutors have brought serious allegations against Gautam Adani and several associates, charging them with involvement in a bribery scheme related to the Solar Energy sector. In light of these developments, prominent Indian political figures are demanding a comprehensive investigation into the matter. Leading the charge, National Conference President Farooq Abdullah has emphasized the need for a 'thorough investigation' by the central government, even as a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe has been proposed.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, adding fuel to the fire, has not only demanded an inquiry but also called for Adani's arrest. Gandhi asserted that Adani has violated both American and Indian laws, suggesting that his arrest is crucial for the credibility of any investigation. He further insinuated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's name could emerge in the probe, accusing Adani of having undue influence over the nation's financial structure.

In response, the Adani Group has categorically denied all allegations. A spokesperson for the conglomerate labeled the charges as 'baseless', emphasizing their intention to pursue all legal avenues. The Group has also had to adjust its financial strategies, announcing the deferment of certain bond offerings due to the ongoing legal challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024