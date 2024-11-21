Left Menu

Udit Raj Accuses BJP of EVM Manipulation and Voter Suppression

Congress leader Udit Raj alleges BJP's electoral victories are due to manipulation and misuse of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). He accuses the BJP of voter suppression and internal knowledge of exit polls, critiquing their political moves in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. Exit polls show BJP-led alliances having an advantage.

Udit Raj Accuses BJP of EVM Manipulation and Voter Suppression
Congress leader Udit Raj. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Udit Raj on Thursday leveled serious allegations against the BJP, asserting that the party's electoral successes are chiefly the result of manipulating voting processes and exploiting Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). He claimed that voters were impeded from voting in Uttar Pradesh's Karhal constituency, describing the BJP's tactics as manipulative.

Raj further accused the BJP of internal control over exit polls, suggesting that this knowledge allows them to manipulate voting outcomes. He critiqued the party for allegedly wronging tribal communities in Jharkhand and favoring Gujarat in political dealings. According to Raj, these actions underline the BJP's strategy of crafting divisive issues to maintain power.

The remarks emerged as exit polls on Wednesday indicated that the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is poised to retain control in Maharashtra. Similarly, the National Democratic Alliance appears to be leading in Jharkhand. Despite the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance performing well, they may not achieve a legislative majority. The BJP's coalition in Jharkhand, alongside AJSU, JD(U), and LJP, also shows potential for governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

