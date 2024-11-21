Legacy of a Pugnacious Politician: Remembering John Prescott

British politician John Prescott has passed away at the age of 86, leaving behind a legacy of commitment to social justice and environmental causes. His family announced that Prescott, who had been battling Alzheimer's disease, died peacefully surrounded by loved ones in a care home on Wednesday.

A deputy to Prime Minister Tony Blair from 1997 to 2007, Prescott was known for his authenticity and dedication to public service. An emblematic figure of the working class, he entered politics through the trade union movement and was a vital part of Blair's 'New Labour'. Known for his humor and grit, Prescott's influence in key initiatives like the Kyoto Protocol cemented his status as a political stalwart.

Prescott was also known for his unique personal style—unapologetically enjoying life's finer things, earning the nickname 'Two Jags' for his luxury cars, and 'Two Jabs' for a memorable election incident. Former colleagues, including Gordon Brown and Al Gore, have paid tribute to his impactful career and dedication to serving the public.

(With inputs from agencies.)