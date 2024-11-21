John Prescott: The Indomitable Force Behind New Labour

John Prescott, Britain's longest-serving deputy prime minister who passed away on Wednesday, was a cornerstone of Tony Blair's New Labour government. A steadfast advocate for the working class, Prescott had a unique rapport with the public that few politicians could replicate.

Despite controversies, notably when he punched an egg-throwing protester during a 2001 election campaign, Prescott maintained his political career, famously earning the moniker 'two jabs.' Born in Wales, he adeptly connected Labour's traditional trade union supporters with the party's modernizers, Blair and Gordon Brown, during their shift to the political center.

Beyond his public persona, Prescott played a crucial role as a mediator between Blair and Brown, and his efforts in the Kyoto Protocol negotiations remain a testament to his enduring impact. He is remembered not only for his political achievements but also for his warm demeanor, even as he battled Alzheimer's.

