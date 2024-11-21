Marathwada Votes: A Significant Turnout in Assembly Polls
Twenty out of 46 assembly constituencies in Maharashtra's Marathwada region reported over 70% turnout in recent state elections. Seventeen seats are held by the Mahayuti alliance. Overall, the region averaged a 69.65% turnout, with Sillod recording the highest at 80% and Nanded North the lowest at 56.65%.
In a remarkable display of civic engagement, 20 out of the 46 assembly constituencies in the Marathwada region of Maharashtra have reported a voter turnout exceeding 70% in the recent state assembly elections, according to official data.
Seventeen of these constituencies are represented by members of the Mahayuti alliance, which includes the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP. Statewide, elections for the 288-member legislative assembly witnessed an estimated voter turnout of 65%.
Sillod led with an impressive 80% voter turnout, while Nanded North recorded the lowest at 56.65%. Marathwada's average voter turnout stood at 69.65%, highlighting active participation across its eight districts.
