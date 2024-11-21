Left Menu

NSUI Rallies in Protest Against Adani: Calls for Accountability and Fair Governance

NSUI organized a protest demanding the arrest of Gautam Adani, accused of corruption. The protest highlighted the discontent among youth over crony capitalism and the government's neglect of student needs. NSUI emphasized the necessity for transparency, timely recruitment, and education funding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2024 19:10 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 19:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The National Students Union of India (NSUI), Congress's student wing, organized a protest on Thursday demanding industrialist Gautam Adani's arrest following allegations of corruption.

This protest emerged after US prosecutors accused Adani and his associates of paying USD 250 million in bribes to Indian officials, charges that the Adani group denies.

NSUI, led by national president Varun Choudhary, marched through the streets, calling out the government over crony capitalism and its neglect of youth needs. Demonstrators carried posters with messages accusing Adani and demanding justice. Additionally, police were heavily deployed to prevent protesters from reaching the Parliament building. The NSUI has voiced growing dissatisfaction among students, urging the government to implement a transparent recruitment process, restore scholarships, and provide adequate education funding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

