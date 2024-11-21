Left Menu

Senegal's Pastef Party Secures Parliamentary Majority

The Pastef party, led by President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, secured 130 out of 165 seats in Senegal's legislative elections, achieving a parliamentary majority. This result, following Faye's earlier dissolution of the house, paves the way for him to pursue an ambitious reform agenda despite current fiscal challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 23:10 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 23:10 IST
Senegal's Pastef party, under the leadership of President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, has clinched a significant win, securing 130 out of the 165 seats in the nation's legislative elections, according to provisional state TV results announced on Thursday.

Faye, who rose to power in April after a decisive election victory, dissolved the assembly prematurely, challenging the opposition's refusal to approve executive bills. The new parliamentary majority is expected to facilitate the pursuit of Faye's reform agenda, which was crucial in his electoral success.

However, his administration faces the immediate challenge of tackling a pressing fiscal crisis while drafting a new budget. The confirmed legislative support will be vital for enacting the President's policy objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

