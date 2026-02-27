AfDB’s New Zimbabwe Head Pledges Support for Reform Agenda

The newly appointed African Development Bank (AfDB) Country Manager for Zimbabwe, Ms. Eyerusalem Fasika, has formally presented her credentials to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, signalling a renewed phase of engagement between the Bank and the government.

At a ceremony held in Harare on 23 February, Minister Prof. Dr. Amon Murwira welcomed Fasika, noting her previous service in Zimbabwe as the Bank’s Principal Country Program Officer from 2013 to 2018.

“She is no stranger to Zimbabwe,” Murwira said, adding that AfDB remains “key in working with us to achieve our National Development Strategy goals.”

Backing Zimbabwe’s National Development Strategy

The government is preparing to implement its National Development Strategy (2026–2030), aligned with its long-term Vision 2030 agenda.

Murwira emphasised that Zimbabwe values AfDB as a strategic partner in advancing:

Infrastructure development

Private sector growth

Industrialisation

Climate resilience

He reaffirmed the country’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with the Bank as part of its broader economic diplomacy and re-engagement strategy.

Focus on Arrears Clearance and Debt Resolution

A major area of cooperation remains Zimbabwe’s Arrears Clearance and Debt Resolution (ACDR) Process. Murwira commended AfDB for its “deep supporting role” in advancing the initiative, describing its successful conclusion as critical to unlocking new development financing.

Zimbabwe is seeking to restore access to international capital markets and concessional funding following years of debt arrears.

The government is also anticipating progress after signing a Staff Monitored Programme (SMP) with the International Monetary Fund in early February 2026, a move aimed at strengthening macroeconomic stability and restoring investor confidence.

“We are ready as a country to implement the necessary economic, governance and land tenure reforms,” Murwira said.

AfDB Reaffirms Long-Term Commitment

Fasika thanked the minister for the reception and reaffirmed the Bank’s continued support for Zimbabwe’s reform and development agenda.

She described the signing of the IMF Staff Monitored Programme as a “critical milestone” and said the Bank would continue to back the implementation of the National Development Strategy and preparations for NDS2.

The AfDB’s current portfolio in Zimbabwe prioritises:

Agriculture and agro-industrial value addition

Energy sector development

Private sector growth

Key social sectors

Fasika also confirmed that the Bank will continue supporting Zimbabwe through the Structured Dialogue Platform on Arrears Clearance and Debt Resolution.

“The Bank remains fully committed to supporting implementation of these reforms and advancing progress toward sustainable debt resolution and long-term macroeconomic stability,” she said.

Strategic Importance

Fasika underscored Zimbabwe’s importance within the AfDB’s regional strategy.

“Zimbabwe is a very important country to the AfDB,” she concluded.

The credential presentation signals continuity in the Bank’s engagement at a time when Zimbabwe is pursuing economic reforms aimed at restoring stability, rebuilding investor confidence and accelerating sustainable development.