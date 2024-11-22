Pistorius Clears Path for Scholz's Second Term
German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius announced that he will not participate as a chancellor candidate in the upcoming February snap election. This decision paves the way for current Chancellor Olaf Scholz to seek re-election. Pistorius shared his decision through a video posted on the SPD's social media channels.
In a significant political development, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius has made it clear that he will not contest for the chancellorship in the forthcoming February snap election.
This announcement effectively allows Chancellor Olaf Scholz to prepare for a bid to secure a second term in office.
Pistorius conveyed his personal decision through a video shared on the SPD's official social media platforms.
