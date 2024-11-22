Left Menu

Gaetz Withdraws from AG Consideration Amid Ethics Controversy

Matt Gaetz withdrew his name from consideration as Attorney General in Donald Trump's administration due to past conduct controversies and opposition from Senate Republicans. Gaetz faced ethics and Justice Department investigations, which hindered his nomination. His withdrawal highlights the contentious nature of Trump's Cabinet selections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 00:25 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 00:25 IST
In a significant development, hardline Republican Matt Gaetz has withdrawn his candidacy for the role of Attorney General in President-elect Donald Trump's administration. This decision follows mounting opposition from Senate Republicans who objected to Gaetz's past conduct, including allegations of unethical behavior and sex trafficking. Gaetz vehemently denies any wrongdoing.

The situation represents an early test of Trump's influence over Congress, where Republicans will hold the majority next year. Many of Gaetz's colleagues were discontent with his previous actions, notably his role in orchestrating Kevin McCarthy's removal as House Speaker, which led to weeks of turmoil. The reluctance to proceed with his nomination without viewing the findings of the House Ethics Committee further complicated matters.

Gaetz announced his withdrawal on social media, aiming to prevent distractions for the incoming administration. Despite his intentions to support Trump's plans to reshape the Department of Justice, particularly in addressing perceived political biases, Gaetz's controversial history posed significant challenges. His withdrawal allows Trump to seek a nominee with fewer obstacles in the Senate confirmation process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

