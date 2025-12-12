Left Menu

Judicial Authority vs. Democratic Governance: A Controversy in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran criticizes the state government for challenging judicial authority to appease minorities while accepting favorable judgments. He condemns the ruling DMK for pushing an impeachment motion against Justice G R Swaminathan over the Karthigai Deepam celebration ruling, suggesting it undermines democratic peace.

Updated: 12-12-2025 14:00 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 14:00 IST
Tamil Nadu BJP leader Nainar Nagenthran has criticized the state government, accusing it of undermining democracy by challenging judicial authority solely to appease minorities. According to Nagenthran, the ruling DMK's strategy appears to accept court judgments only when they align with its interests.

The controversy stems from the DMK and its allies' move to impeach Justice G R Swaminathan. The judge had allowed the lighting of the lamp during the Karthigai Deepam festival at Thirupparankundram hill in Madurai, a decision that the state contested.

Nagenthran warns that the ruling DMK's actions could set a dangerous precedent, questioning Justice Swaminathan's removal without criminal cause. With over 107 MPs signing the impeachment notice, the conflict raises concerns about the balance between judiciary independence and governmental influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

