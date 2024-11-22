Trudeau's Pre-Election Economic Lifeline: Tax Breaks and Checks

In a bid to address voter dissatisfaction amid a cost of living crisis, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced plans to temporarily lift the federal sales tax on several essential items and distribute checks to millions of Canadians. These measures are being introduced with an eye towards a looming federal election.

Trudeau, speaking at a press conference in Toronto, emphasized that while his government cannot directly control prices, it aims to alleviate economic pressures by providing financial relief. Canadians who worked in 2023 and earned up to 150,000 Canadian dollars are set to receive a check of 250 Canadian dollars. The relief efforts are aimed at cushioning the impact of the cost of living for many, including those at higher income brackets.

An estimated 18.7 million Canadians stand to benefit from this initiative. The federal sales tax exemption, which runs from December 14 to February 15, encompasses items such as children's clothing, toys, and certain food and beverage categories, along with video game consoles. As Trudeau gears up for the next election, he faces a significant challenge, with current polls showing his Liberal Party trailing behind the Conservatives.

