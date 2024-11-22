Left Menu

Gaetz Withdrawal Shakes Trump's AG Nomination Plans

Matt Gaetz, a hardline Republican and former congressman, withdrew from consideration as Attorney General in the Trump administration due to Senate opposition over past conduct allegations. His withdrawal marks an early test of Trump's influence over Congress, leaving uncertainty about the next nominee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 02:30 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 02:30 IST
In a dramatic political twist, former U.S. Representative Matt Gaetz withdrew his nomination as President-elect Donald Trump's Attorney General, following intense Senate Republican opposition over his past conduct allegations.

Gaetz's potential nomination faced stiff resistance, especially after revelations of an ongoing Ethics Committee probe into allegations of inappropriate behavior. Despite staunch support from Trump and allies, Gaetz decided to step back, citing the need to avoid becoming a distraction for the incoming administration.

As Gaetz exits the spotlight, Trump must now navigate the intricate task of selecting a new candidate, while ensuring support from a divided Senate. This development tests Trump's political sway and raises questions about his administration's future key appointments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

