Bolsonaro's Alleged Coup Plot: A Blow to Brazil's Democracy

Federal police in Brazil have formally accused former President Jair Bolsonaro of orchestrating a coup to overturn the 2022 election results. The accusations, filed with the Supreme Court, conclude a two-year investigation into Bolsonaro's involvement in the election-denying movement, which led to riots in Brasilia in January 2023.

Investigators found that Bolsonaro and his aides were aware of plans to disrupt the democratic process. The accusations include spreading election misinformation, inciting military participation, and supporting violent actions. Police arrested several conspirators allegedly plotting to assassinate President Lula da Silva before he took office.

Bolsonaro, via social media, dismissed the accusations as unfounded, while his lawyer plans to review the report. The court is set to forward the police findings to the prosecutor general, who will decide on potential charges against Bolsonaro and his associates.

