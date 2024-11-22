Left Menu

Bolsonaro's Alleged Coup Plot: A Blow to Brazil's Democracy

Federal police in Brazil have accused former President Jair Bolsonaro of plotting a coup to overturn the 2022 election. The investigation follows protests and riots by Bolsonaro's supporters, who sought military intervention. This legal challenge jeopardizes his 2026 presidential run as Bolsonaro faces multiple accusations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 03:49 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 03:49 IST
Bolsonaro's Alleged Coup Plot: A Blow to Brazil's Democracy
Jair Bolsonaro

Federal police in Brazil have formally accused former President Jair Bolsonaro of orchestrating a coup to overturn the 2022 election results. The accusations, filed with the Supreme Court, conclude a two-year investigation into Bolsonaro's involvement in the election-denying movement, which led to riots in Brasilia in January 2023.

Investigators found that Bolsonaro and his aides were aware of plans to disrupt the democratic process. The accusations include spreading election misinformation, inciting military participation, and supporting violent actions. Police arrested several conspirators allegedly plotting to assassinate President Lula da Silva before he took office.

Bolsonaro, via social media, dismissed the accusations as unfounded, while his lawyer plans to review the report. The court is set to forward the police findings to the prosecutor general, who will decide on potential charges against Bolsonaro and his associates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024