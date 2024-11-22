Left Menu

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Pam Bondi, former Florida Attorney General, as the next U.S. Attorney General. Bondi's nomination follows the withdrawal of Matt Gaetz, who faced opposition due to allegations against him. Bondi's law enforcement experience might ease her confirmation process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 05:35 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 05:35 IST
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

President-elect Donald Trump has swiftly nominated Pam Bondi, a former Florida Attorney General, to serve as the United States Attorney General. The decision comes in the wake of Matt Gaetz's withdrawal, after facing significant opposition amidst ongoing investigations into allegations against him.

Bondi's record includes serving as Florida's top law enforcement officer from 2011 to 2019 and participating in Trump's Opioid and Drug Abuse Commission. Her background stands in contrast to Gaetz, who lacked extensive legal experience, possibly positioning Bondi for a smoother confirmation process.

Trump announced Bondi's nomination through social media, highlighting her prosecutorial credentials and tough stance on crime. In his statement, Trump addressed the politicization of federal prosecutions, emphasizing that Bondi will aim to restore the Department of Justice's focus on crime and public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024