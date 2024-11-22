Unprecedented Telecom Breach Linked to China Sparks Concerns

The United States is grappling with an unprecedented breach of telecommunications security, allegedly linked to China, with officials dubbing it the largest telecom hack in national history. The chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee revealed this information to the Washington Post, highlighting serious security implications.

Authorities reported earlier this month that hackers had accessed surveillance data intended for law enforcement. The breach affected multiple telecom networks, allowing unauthorized access to U.S. customer call records and communications from select political figures, as confirmed by a joint FBI and CISA statement.

Despite China's repeated denials of these accusations, concerns over the vulnerability of U.S. telecom infrastructure are on the rise. This incident, reportedly involving communications of prominent political figures, underscores the ongoing threats posed by cyber-infiltration globally.

