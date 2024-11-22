Power Struggle in Maharashtra: Who Will Lead?

In Maharashtra, political tensions have heightened ahead of the vote counting set for November 23, as the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) compete for the coveted Chief Minister's post.

Nana Patole, Maharashtra Congress chief, confidently stated an MVA-led government will emerge, hoping to secure leadership through Congress's expected majority in the assembly, despite ally disagreements.

Exit polls suggest Mahayuti, represented by figures like Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, could retain power, whereas a few predict an MVA win, leading to increased political rivalry and claims over leadership positions.

