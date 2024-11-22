Intense Clash Awaits as Kasba Peth Heads to Polls in Maharashtra

As the Maharashtra Assembly Election results draw near, all eyes are on the Kasba Peth constituency in Pune, where an intense political battle unfolds between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress (INC). The stakes are high as the BJP aims to retake what it sees as its stronghold from Congress.

Deepak Mankar, President of Pune's NCP, voiced confidence that the Mahayuti alliance would secure a victory against Congress's sitting MLA, Ravindra Dhangekar. He credits the alliance's collective effort and strengthened ties with the BJP for this anticipated triumph. Mankar criticized Dhangekar's tenure, calling it filled with mere publicity moves.

BJP candidate Hemant Rasane echoed this optimism, pointing to widespread voter discontent with Dhangekar. Rasane emphasized a vigorous campaign by alliance partners, receiving positive local feedback. As Kasba Peth, the district's smallest constituency, gears up for the vote, it remains a microcosm of larger political dynamics in Maharashtra, hinted by the presence of independent candidates and internal party reconciliations.

