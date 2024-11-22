Diplomacy in the Pacific: Taiwan's Strategic Dance

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te is preparing for a diplomatic tour of Pacific allies, including Palau, the Marshall Islands, and Tuvalu, set to commence at the end of the month. Speculation surrounds potential U.S. transit stops during the trip, a sensitive point given China's likely objections.

Historically, such visits provoke strong reactions from China, particularly if they include U.S. stopovers. Military drills by China have been staged around Taiwan in response to past visits, highlighting the delicate balance Taiwan must maintain on the international stage.

Despite uncertainties and the potential for increased tensions, Taiwan is proceeding with this strategic trip, aiming to reinforce ties with its remaining diplomatic allies. The visits coincide with broader geopolitical shifts and China's intensified efforts to sway the Pacific nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)