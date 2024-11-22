Left Menu

Spain's New Energy and Environment Minister: Sara Aagesen Steps In

Sara Aagesen is set to replace Teresa Ribera as Spain's energy and environment minister. Ribera will become vice-president of the European Union Commission. This change signals a new phase in Spain's leadership in energy and environmental matters.

Updated: 22-11-2024 13:40 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 13:40 IST
Sara Aagesen will succeed Teresa Ribera as Spain's energy and environment minister, according to a report by El Pais.

Ribera, who played a significant role in shaping Spain's energy policies, is poised to take on a prominent role as vice-president of the European Union Commission.

This leadership shift marks an important development in Spain's approach to energy and environmental challenges.

