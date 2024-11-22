Spain's New Energy and Environment Minister: Sara Aagesen Steps In
Sara Aagesen is set to replace Teresa Ribera as Spain's energy and environment minister. Ribera will become vice-president of the European Union Commission. This change signals a new phase in Spain's leadership in energy and environmental matters.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 22-11-2024 13:40 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 13:40 IST
- Country:
- Spain
Sara Aagesen will succeed Teresa Ribera as Spain's energy and environment minister, according to a report by El Pais.
Ribera, who played a significant role in shaping Spain's energy policies, is poised to take on a prominent role as vice-president of the European Union Commission.
This leadership shift marks an important development in Spain's approach to energy and environmental challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Heroic Minister's Quick Action Saves Injured Women on Tadepalli Highway
Assam Governor L P Acharya inaugurates ICP Darranga in presence of Bhutan Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Lauds Central Government's OROP Initiative
Mercedes-Benz Cleans Up Act in India: Environmental Compliance Achieved
France's Interior Minister Condemns 'Free Palestine' Banner at PSG Match