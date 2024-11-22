Germany's Defence Minister Bows Out, Paving Scholz's Path for Re-election

Germany's Defence Minister Boris Pistorius has effectively cleared the runway for Chancellor Olaf Scholz to seek re-election by removing himself as a potential candidate for the nation's top position.

Pistorius took to video Thursday night to affirm his support for Scholz, saying that he is not in the running for chancellor candidacy. This development has dispelled speculation that Pistorius might challenge Scholz, who has the backing of the Social Democrats' leadership.

The move comes amidst the backdrop of public disputes that have marred the Social Democrats' standing, with polls showing them lagging behind the opposition Union. Meanwhile, rival parties have already nominated Friedrich Merz and Robert Habeck to lead their respective campaigns.

(With inputs from agencies.)