Left Menu

Modi's Diplomatic Marathon: 31 Bilateral Meetings in Three Countries

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a series of 31 bilateral meetings and informal interactions during a five-day tour across three countries. His engagements included the G20 Summit in Brazil, key meetings with Nigerian and Guyanan leadership, and discussions with world leaders and international organization heads.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2024 15:09 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 14:58 IST
Modi's Diplomatic Marathon: 31 Bilateral Meetings in Three Countries
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses G20 Education Ministers' Meet via video message (Image: YouTube/Narendra Modi) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi undertook a diplomatic whirlwind, participating in 31 bilateral meetings and informal interactions across a five-day, three-country tour, according to officials.

In Brazil, at the G20 Summit, Modi interacted with key leaders including Indonesia's Prabowo Subianto and Portugal's Luis Montenegro, marking maiden meetings. He also held pull-aside discussions with leaders from the USA, Singapore, and Egypt, alongside international body heads such as Ursula von der Leyen and Antonio Guterres.

The diplomatic journey continued in Guyana, where Modi met with leaders from the Caribbean, reinforcing ties with Guyana, Grenada, Barbados, and more, officials reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024