Modi's Diplomatic Marathon: 31 Bilateral Meetings in Three Countries

Prime Minister Narendra Modi undertook a diplomatic whirlwind, participating in 31 bilateral meetings and informal interactions across a five-day, three-country tour, according to officials.

In Brazil, at the G20 Summit, Modi interacted with key leaders including Indonesia's Prabowo Subianto and Portugal's Luis Montenegro, marking maiden meetings. He also held pull-aside discussions with leaders from the USA, Singapore, and Egypt, alongside international body heads such as Ursula von der Leyen and Antonio Guterres.

The diplomatic journey continued in Guyana, where Modi met with leaders from the Caribbean, reinforcing ties with Guyana, Grenada, Barbados, and more, officials reported.

