Kremlin Flexes Might with New Hypersonic Missile Strike
Russia's recent launch of its hypersonic missile, the Oreshnik, aimed at a Ukrainian facility serves as a message to the West about Moscow's response strategy amidst U.S. and British military support for Kyiv. Despite this, Moscow is open to dialogue, a statement suggests.
In a bold move highlighting its military capabilities, Russia has launched a new hypersonic missile, aptly named the Oreshnik or Hazel Tree, targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure. This strike was an unmistakable message to the U.S. and Britain, emphasizing Moscow's readiness to counter any Western-backed Ukrainian offensive.
The Kremlin, however, took the diplomatic route by notifying Washington half an hour before the missile's launch, despite not being legally obliged to do so. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reiterated President Vladimir Putin's openness to continue dialogues with the West.
The move comes as tensions escalate with the West providing Ukraine with weaponry capable of reaching Russia, prompting Moscow to display its cutting-edge missile technology as a deterrent.
