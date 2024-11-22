Orban Defies ICC: Stands by Netanyahu Amid Arrest Warrant

On Friday, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban strongly criticized the International Criminal Court's decision to issue an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Orban referred to the warrant, related to Netanyahu's conduct in the Gaza conflict, as a political interference undermining international law.

Orban, expressing support for Netanyahu, announced an invitation for him to visit Hungary, pledging to defy the arrest warrant if Netanyahu accepts. The ICC accused Netanyahu and other officials of using starvation as a warfare method in Gaza, charges that have been rejected by Israeli authorities.

The ICC's decision has caused tension and put Israeli allies in a predicament, with some European countries signaling they might enforce the warrant. The White House expressed concern over the swift issuance of the warrants, while Netanyahu praised Hungary's support as the death toll in Gaza continues to rise.

