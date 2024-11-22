Political Tensions Rise as Congress and BJP Exchange Barbs Over Manipur Crisis
Congress rebukes BJP President J P Nadda after he accused them of driving a politically motivated narrative on Manipur's unrest. Congress deems Nadda's letter as an exercise of denial and distortion. They demand accountability from the current government and highlight past instances of lawlessness under BJP's governance.
- Country:
- India
The ongoing tensions in Manipur have led to a heated political exchange, with the Congress party leveling serious criticisms against BJP President J P Nadda. Congress dismissed Nadda's claims, accusing his letter of engaging in denial, distortion, distraction, and defamation. The controversy unfolds amid the deteriorating situation in Manipur, where residents demand swift governmental action.
Adding fuel to the fire, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh questioned the lack of engagement by the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister in resolving the crisis. Meanwhile, Manipur Congress Chief K Meghachandra condemned BJP's governance for the state's current turmoil, affirming the Congress's commitment to restoring peace.
BJP's Nadda attributed the unrest to Congress's earlier handling of regional issues, criticizing the opposition for sensationalizing the situation. The political spat comes at a time when violence between different ethnic groups in Manipur has resulted in hundreds of deaths and the displacement of thousands, intensifying calls for political responsibility and action.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump's Triumph: Unrest and Unity in Black America
Protests Ignite: Mozambique's Controversial Election Sparks Unrest
Mass Resignation at Bangladesh's NHRC Amid Rising Unrest
Mozambique's Unrest: Soldiers Enforce Order Amid Election Controversy
Amsterdam Unrest: Soccer Unites and Divides Amid Violent Clashes