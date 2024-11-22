Political Tensions Rise as Congress and BJP Exchange Barbs Over Manipur Crisis

The ongoing tensions in Manipur have led to a heated political exchange, with the Congress party leveling serious criticisms against BJP President J P Nadda. Congress dismissed Nadda's claims, accusing his letter of engaging in denial, distortion, distraction, and defamation. The controversy unfolds amid the deteriorating situation in Manipur, where residents demand swift governmental action.

Adding fuel to the fire, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh questioned the lack of engagement by the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister in resolving the crisis. Meanwhile, Manipur Congress Chief K Meghachandra condemned BJP's governance for the state's current turmoil, affirming the Congress's commitment to restoring peace.

BJP's Nadda attributed the unrest to Congress's earlier handling of regional issues, criticizing the opposition for sensationalizing the situation. The political spat comes at a time when violence between different ethnic groups in Manipur has resulted in hundreds of deaths and the displacement of thousands, intensifying calls for political responsibility and action.

(With inputs from agencies.)