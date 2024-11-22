Romania's Political Crossroads: Nationalist Challenger vs. Establishment

In Romania's capital, George Simion of the far-right nationalist Alliance for the Unity of Romanians (AUR) threw his support behind Donald Trump's re-election bid just days ahead of entering his own country's presidential race. Simion denied claims of being a Russian spy as he addressed reporters.

The 38-year-old candidate emphasized that Romanians should see their leaders as 'rule-makers, not simply rule-takers.' Formed in 2019, AUR promotes themes of 'family, nation, faith, and freedom.' Sunday's presidential election in Romania features 13 candidates, potentially leading to a December 8 runoff between Simion and Marcel Ciolacu, backed by the largest party, the Social Democratic Party (PSD).

As Romania, an EU and NATO member, approaches both presidential and parliamentary elections, issues of national security, foreign policy, and extremist politics loom large. Ciolacu, the PSD leader, expressed a clear economic and international development plan, opposing nationalist sentiments within his country.

