High Stakes in Jharkhand: BJP vs Mahagathbandhan

With vote counting for the Jharkhand Assembly elections scheduled for Saturday, the state's political landscape is abuzz with confidence from both major alliances. Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi exudes optimism, asserting that the BJP-led NDA alliance is poised to capture more than 51 seats.

Marandi credited the party workers' ground efforts and said, based on information from them, the NDA coalition is set for victory. Commenting on the Chief Ministerial candidate, Marandi noted that once the vote count is finalized, a meeting will be convened to elect the leader of the legislature party.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rajesh Thakur expressed confidence that the Mahagathbandhan, including Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and Congress, would form the government. Thakur emphasized trust in the public's mandate and promised to establish a strong government should they secure victory. Exit polls suggest the NDA could win 42-47 seats, while the INDIA bloc might get 25-30 seats, with others capturing 1-4 seats. Results are poised to be pivotal, as counting unfolds alongside Maharashtra Assembly results and several bypolls nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)