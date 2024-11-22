Zelenskiy Rallies Against Missile Threat
President Zelenskiy declared Ukraine's efforts to develop new air defense systems against Russia's new medium-range missile deployment. In a video address, he emphasized the need for a global response to deter Kremlin's intentions and condemned testing weapons in conflict zones as an international crime.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Friday efforts by Ukraine to develop advanced air defense systems, in response to new challenges posed by Russia's deployment of a medium-range missile during the ongoing 33-month conflict.
In his nightly video address, Zelenskiy called for a comprehensive international response, urging global leaders to make Russian President Vladimir Putin apprehensive of extending the conflict, underscoring the need for accountability.
Zelenskiy criticized the act of using another country to trial new weapons, labeling it as an international crime.
(With inputs from agencies.)
