Left Menu

Zelenskiy Rallies Against Missile Threat

President Zelenskiy declared Ukraine's efforts to develop new air defense systems against Russia's new medium-range missile deployment. In a video address, he emphasized the need for a global response to deter Kremlin's intentions and condemned testing weapons in conflict zones as an international crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 23:11 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 23:11 IST
Zelenskiy Rallies Against Missile Threat

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Friday efforts by Ukraine to develop advanced air defense systems, in response to new challenges posed by Russia's deployment of a medium-range missile during the ongoing 33-month conflict.

In his nightly video address, Zelenskiy called for a comprehensive international response, urging global leaders to make Russian President Vladimir Putin apprehensive of extending the conflict, underscoring the need for accountability.

Zelenskiy criticized the act of using another country to trial new weapons, labeling it as an international crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024