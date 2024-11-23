Trump's Pick for Labor Secretary: Lori Chavez-DeRemer

President-elect Donald Trump announced on Friday his selection of Congresswoman Lori Chavez-DeRemer from Oregon to be the next labor secretary. In his statement, Trump lauded Chavez-DeRemer for her persistent efforts in collaborating with business and labor sectors to strengthen the U.S. workforce.

Trump expressed enthusiasm about partnering with Chavez-DeRemer to develop significant opportunities for American workers, stressing the importance of expanding training programs, increasing wages, and restoring manufacturing jobs.

Chavez-DeRemer, who began serving in Congress in 2022, experienced a setback earlier this month when she lost her seat to Democrat Janelle Bynum.

(With inputs from agencies.)