Trump's Pick for Labor Secretary: Lori Chavez-DeRemer
President-elect Donald Trump announced on Friday his selection of Congresswoman Lori Chavez-DeRemer from Oregon to be the next labor secretary. In his statement, Trump lauded Chavez-DeRemer for her persistent efforts in collaborating with business and labor sectors to strengthen the U.S. workforce.
Trump expressed enthusiasm about partnering with Chavez-DeRemer to develop significant opportunities for American workers, stressing the importance of expanding training programs, increasing wages, and restoring manufacturing jobs.
Chavez-DeRemer, who began serving in Congress in 2022, experienced a setback earlier this month when she lost her seat to Democrat Janelle Bynum.
