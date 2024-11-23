Left Menu

Trump's Pick for Labor Secretary: Lori Chavez-DeRemer

Donald Trump, U.S. President-elect, has selected Congresswoman Lori Chavez-DeRemer from Oregon as his labor secretary. Trump praised her dedication to enhancing the U.S. workforce. Chavez-DeRemer was elected in 2022 but recently lost her congressional seat to Democrat Janelle Bynum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 06:16 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 06:16 IST
Trump's Pick for Labor Secretary: Lori Chavez-DeRemer

President-elect Donald Trump announced on Friday his selection of Congresswoman Lori Chavez-DeRemer from Oregon to be the next labor secretary. In his statement, Trump lauded Chavez-DeRemer for her persistent efforts in collaborating with business and labor sectors to strengthen the U.S. workforce.

Trump expressed enthusiasm about partnering with Chavez-DeRemer to develop significant opportunities for American workers, stressing the importance of expanding training programs, increasing wages, and restoring manufacturing jobs.

Chavez-DeRemer, who began serving in Congress in 2022, experienced a setback earlier this month when she lost her seat to Democrat Janelle Bynum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024