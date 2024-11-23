Left Menu

Asha Nautiyal Takes Early Lead in Kedarnath Elections

Asha Nautiyal of BJP is leading in the Kedarnath assembly seat elections after the first round of counting. The seat, located in Rudraprayag district, was left vacant following the demise of BJP MLA Shaila Rani Rawat in July. Nautiyal is ahead of Congress's Manoj Rawat.

Updated: 23-11-2024 09:44 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 09:44 IST
Asha Nautiyal Takes Early Lead in Kedarnath Elections
BJP candidate Asha Nautiyal has gained an early advantage in the Kedarnath constituency race, according to election officials. The first round of vote counting has placed her ahead of Congress rival Manoj Rawat.

The Kedarnath seat, situated in the Rudraprayag district, became vacant following the passing of BJP MLA Shaila Rani Rawat in July.

This development is being closely watched as it could potentially impact the BJP's influence in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

