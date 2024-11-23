Close Battles in Punjab By-elections: AAP Takes the Lead

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) surged ahead in Punjab by-elections, showing favorable leads in Chabbewal, Gidderbaha, and Dera Baba Nanak, while Congress maintained a lead in Barnala.

In Dera Baba Nanak, AAP's Hardeep Singh Dimpy Dhillon led by 1,044 votes against Amrita Warring, the Congress nominee and wife of Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring. The BJP's Manpreet Singh Badal trailed behind.

As counting commenced early Saturday, trends showcased a tight race in all segments. By-elections were held on November 20 after legislative seats became vacant following their legislators' election to the Lok Sabha.

