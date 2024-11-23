Close Battles in Punjab By-elections: AAP Takes the Lead
In the recent by-elections in Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party leads in Chabbewal, Gidderbaha, and Dera Baba Nanak, while Congress is ahead in Barnala. Key figures include AAP's Hardeep Singh Dimpy Dhillon and Congress nominee Amrita Warring. Vote counting trends show strong competition among AAP, Congress, and BJP candidates.
- India
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) surged ahead in Punjab by-elections, showing favorable leads in Chabbewal, Gidderbaha, and Dera Baba Nanak, while Congress maintained a lead in Barnala.
In Dera Baba Nanak, AAP's Hardeep Singh Dimpy Dhillon led by 1,044 votes against Amrita Warring, the Congress nominee and wife of Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring. The BJP's Manpreet Singh Badal trailed behind.
As counting commenced early Saturday, trends showcased a tight race in all segments. By-elections were held on November 20 after legislative seats became vacant following their legislators' election to the Lok Sabha.
