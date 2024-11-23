Left Menu

Jharkhand Assembly Polls: BJP Eyes Victory, Soren Government Faces Exit

Vote counting is underway in Jharkhand's assembly polls, with BJP's Pratul Shah Deo optimistic about ending Hemant Soren's rule. Election officials anticipate the first results shortly. Both the NDA and JMM alliances are eager for success, as high voter turnout indicates a competitive race for the state's 81 seats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 10:10 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 10:10 IST
Jharkhand Assembly Polls: BJP Eyes Victory, Soren Government Faces Exit
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As Jharkhand witnesses the counting of votes for its assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo declared on Saturday that a transformative phase is about to commence, with the perceived misrule of the Soren government nearing its conclusion.

Speaking exclusively to ANI, Deo expressed that the initiation of vote counting signifies not just a procedural step, but the dawn of what the BJP terms a 'new era'. 'We foresee the early trends appearing within the hour, and remain highly hopeful,' he stated, emphasizing optimism for a substantial triumph by the BJP, marking an evident end to Hemant Soren's tenure.

Earlier, Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi Kumar confirmed that Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) results for the first round were anticipated by 9:30 am, following the start of postal ballot counting at 8:00 am. Kumar highlighted the establishment of one counting center per district across all 24 districts, signaling comprehensive preparedness for the day's proceedings.

The first phase of polling on November 13 encompassed 43 out of Jharkhand's 81 assembly constituencies. The primary contest is between the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led coalition, which includes Congress, RJD, and CPI(ML). Exit polls suggest the NDA may secure 42-47 seats, while the JMM-led coalition could win 25-30 seats, as voter turnout exceeded previous records with over 68.45 percent.

The conclusive results will cover 81 constituencies alongside the Maharashtra and bypoll outcomes later today. In the preceding 2019 election, JMM claimed 30 seats, BJP 25, and Congress 16, setting a significant benchmark in the ongoing electoral contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024