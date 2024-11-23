Jharkhand Assembly Polls: BJP Eyes Victory, Soren Government Faces Exit

As Jharkhand witnesses the counting of votes for its assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo declared on Saturday that a transformative phase is about to commence, with the perceived misrule of the Soren government nearing its conclusion.

Speaking exclusively to ANI, Deo expressed that the initiation of vote counting signifies not just a procedural step, but the dawn of what the BJP terms a 'new era'. 'We foresee the early trends appearing within the hour, and remain highly hopeful,' he stated, emphasizing optimism for a substantial triumph by the BJP, marking an evident end to Hemant Soren's tenure.

Earlier, Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi Kumar confirmed that Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) results for the first round were anticipated by 9:30 am, following the start of postal ballot counting at 8:00 am. Kumar highlighted the establishment of one counting center per district across all 24 districts, signaling comprehensive preparedness for the day's proceedings.

The first phase of polling on November 13 encompassed 43 out of Jharkhand's 81 assembly constituencies. The primary contest is between the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led coalition, which includes Congress, RJD, and CPI(ML). Exit polls suggest the NDA may secure 42-47 seats, while the JMM-led coalition could win 25-30 seats, as voter turnout exceeded previous records with over 68.45 percent.

The conclusive results will cover 81 constituencies alongside the Maharashtra and bypoll outcomes later today. In the preceding 2019 election, JMM claimed 30 seats, BJP 25, and Congress 16, setting a significant benchmark in the ongoing electoral contest.

