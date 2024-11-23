Political Tensions Surge: Duterte's Alarming Assassination Talk

Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte has made a shocking statement, declaring her intent to have President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. assassinated if she is killed, leading to a strong response from the presidential office.

In a dramatic press conference, Duterte claimed she had contacted an assassin to target Marcos, his wife, and the House Speaker. This revelation comes amid growing rifts between two influential political families.

The announcement has heightened tensions in the nation, with the Presidential Communications Office affirming the seriousness of the threat and initiating security measures. The unfolding events highlight significant political instability as mid-term elections approach.

