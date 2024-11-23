Left Menu

Political Tensions Surge: Duterte's Alarming Assassination Talk

Vice President Sara Duterte has openly threatened to have President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. killed if she herself is assassinated, intensifying political strife in the Philippines. Duterte's comments reflect deepening divisions between two dominant political families, with ongoing disputes over policy and power dynamics causing national unrest.

Updated: 23-11-2024 11:09 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 11:07 IST
Ferdinand Marcos Jr Image Credit: Wikipedia

Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte has made a shocking statement, declaring her intent to have President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. assassinated if she is killed, leading to a strong response from the presidential office.

In a dramatic press conference, Duterte claimed she had contacted an assassin to target Marcos, his wife, and the House Speaker. This revelation comes amid growing rifts between two influential political families.

The announcement has heightened tensions in the nation, with the Presidential Communications Office affirming the seriousness of the threat and initiating security measures. The unfolding events highlight significant political instability as mid-term elections approach.

