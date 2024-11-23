BJP Faces Uphill Battle as JMM-led Alliance Surpasses Halfway Mark in Jharkhand Elections

In the ongoing Jharkhand Assembly election, the JMM-led Mahagathbandhan is making significant inroads, surpassing the halfway point with leads on 50 seats. This outcome challenges the assertive predictions of BJP MP Sanjay Seth, who had speculated a tsunami of votes for the BJP akin to the recent results in Maharashtra.

According to the latest Election Commission figures, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha is ahead in 29 seats, Congress in 13, RJD in 5, and CPI(ML) in 1. The BJP, meanwhile, leads on 28 seats, finding itself trailing the opposition coalition. Prominent BJP leader Sanjay Seth, however, remains optimistic about crossing the 50-seat threshold by noon.

The polling trends have shown a competitive race, with Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) leading on two seats. With the first phase of polling having kicked off on November 13, voters came out in large numbers, showing a turnout of over 68.45 percent, surpassing 2019 figures. Election results across all 81 constituencies in Jharkhand are expected today, potentially reshaping the political landscape.

