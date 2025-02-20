Left Menu

Trump's $21 Million Voter Turnout Question Sparks Controversy

During the FII PRIORITY Summit, former US President Donald Trump questioned the allocation of $21 million for voter turnout efforts in India, linking it to concerns over foreign election interference. He also criticized Ukraine's President Zelenskyy, accusing him of misuse of funds and poor governance amid the ongoing war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 10:00 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 10:00 IST
US President Donald Trump (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Former US President Donald Trump has once again cast doubt on the United States' decision to allocate $21 million for voter turnout initiatives in India. Speaking at the FII PRIORITY Summit in Miami, Florida, Trump contrasted this expenditure with the uproar over alleged foreign interference in American elections.

Highlighting economic disparities, Trump remarked on India's strong financial position and high import tariffs on US goods. He questioned the rationale behind such significant spending overseas, while maintaining respect for India and its Prime Minister, whom he noted was recently in the United States.

Turning his attention to Eastern Europe, Trump was critical of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He alleged that the US has invested significantly more in the Ukraine war than Europe, with little to no return, and criticized Zelenskyy for purportedly mismanaging the received funds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

