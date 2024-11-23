UDF Secures Lead in Palakkad Assembly Bypoll Drama

The political landscape in Palakkad is witnessing a significant shift as the Congress-led UDF establishes a strong lead in the Assembly bypoll count.

Rahul Mamkootathil of the UDF is currently ahead with 10,239 votes, trumping BJP's C Krishnakumar, who trails with 29,887 votes, according to the numbers released after nine rounds of counting by the Election Commission of India.

The bypoll was called following Shafi Parambil's resignation from the Assembly after his election to the Lok Sabha. LDF's Dr. P Sarin remains in the third position, as counting progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)