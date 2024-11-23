Bypolls 2023: BJP's Strategic Gains Across 13 States
In the recent bypolls across 46 assembly seats in 13 states, BJP and its allies showed strong performances in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Congress maintained leads in Karnataka and Kerala, while TMC held sway in West Bengal. A diverse political landscape emerges as parties gear up for future elections.
- Country:
- India
The ruling BJP and its ally RLD demonstrated strength by leading in six out of nine assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, a strategic precursor to the 2027 assembly elections. At the same time, Congress asserted dominance in Karnataka, leading all contested seats.
In West Bengal, Trinamool Congress reinforced its position amidst ongoing protests, securing three critical assembly seats, including Madarihat, from the BJP. Over in Punjab, the AAP and Congress claimed one seat each during a tight four-seat contest.
The political narrative across India remains dynamic. In Assam, the ruling NDA coalition took charge in four of five assemblies, whereas Meghalaya saw a significant victory for the National People's Party with a win in Gambegre. As political parties navigate this complex terrain, alliances and rivalries continue to evolve.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP MLA Calls for Nationalization of Waqf Properties in Karnataka Amid Land Controversy
Controversial Claims: Karnataka Farmer's Suicide Sparks Political Row
You all know my affinity with Maharashtra: PM Narendra Modi at Dhule in his first rally for November 20 state assembly elections.
Political Storm Brewing in Karnataka Over Waqf Land Dispute
Deve Gowda Vows Relentless Fight Against Karnataka Congress