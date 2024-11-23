Bypolls 2023: BJP's Strategic Gains Across 13 States

The ruling BJP and its ally RLD demonstrated strength by leading in six out of nine assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, a strategic precursor to the 2027 assembly elections. At the same time, Congress asserted dominance in Karnataka, leading all contested seats.

In West Bengal, Trinamool Congress reinforced its position amidst ongoing protests, securing three critical assembly seats, including Madarihat, from the BJP. Over in Punjab, the AAP and Congress claimed one seat each during a tight four-seat contest.

The political narrative across India remains dynamic. In Assam, the ruling NDA coalition took charge in four of five assemblies, whereas Meghalaya saw a significant victory for the National People's Party with a win in Gambegre. As political parties navigate this complex terrain, alliances and rivalries continue to evolve.

