Left Menu

The Soren Saga: Triumph of Tribal Sentiments in Jharkhand

In a remarkable political turn, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) led by Hemant and Kalpana Soren is set for a second term, overcoming BJP challenges. Despite Hemant Soren's arrest, the couple mobilized tribal sentiments, leading to significant election leads, underscoring their influence over Jharkhand’s tribal communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 23-11-2024 15:36 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 15:15 IST
The Soren Saga: Triumph of Tribal Sentiments in Jharkhand
Hemant Soren Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In an unexpected political twist, Jharkhand's ruling party, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), led by the dynamic duo of Hemant and Kalpana Soren, appears poised to secure a second consecutive term in power as part of the INDIA bloc, defying credibility challenges posed by the opposition BJP.

Despite facing adversity earlier in the year with Hemant Soren's arrest, the Sorens have demonstrated resilience, conducting nearly 200 election rallies and rallying tribal sentiments across the state. Their efforts seem to be paying off, with the JMM taking a dominant lead in 33 out of the 43 contested assembly seats.

The BJP, despite deploying top leaders such as Prime Minister Modi and others in their campaign, struggled to capitalize on anti-incumbency sentiments. The JMM's focus on welfare schemes, along with accusations against the BJP, resonated with voters, highlighting a growing influence of the Sorens among Jharkhand's tribal populace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024