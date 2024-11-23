CPI(ML) Liberation Triumphs in Sindri Assembly
Chandradeo Mahato of CPI(ML) Liberation won the Sindri assembly seat in Jharkhand, defeating BJP’s Tara Devi by 3,448 votes. Mahato received 1,05,136 votes, while Devi collected 1,01,688. Usha Devi of Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha secured third place with 42,664 votes.
In a significant electoral victory, CPI(ML) Liberation's Chandradeo Mahato emerged triumphant in the Sindri assembly seat contest in Jharkhand.
He defeated BJP contender Tara Devi by a margin of 3,448 votes, polling a total of 1,05,136 votes against Devi's 1,01,688.
Meanwhile, Usha Devi from the Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha finished in third place with 42,664 votes.
