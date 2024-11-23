CPI(ML) Liberation Triumphs in Sindri Assembly

In a significant electoral victory, CPI(ML) Liberation's Chandradeo Mahato emerged triumphant in the Sindri assembly seat contest in Jharkhand.

He defeated BJP contender Tara Devi by a margin of 3,448 votes, polling a total of 1,05,136 votes against Devi's 1,01,688.

Meanwhile, Usha Devi from the Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha finished in third place with 42,664 votes.

