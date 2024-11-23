Left Menu

Shanta Amrit Lal Meena Secures Salumbar in Tight Assembly Bypoll

Shanta Amrit Lal Meena won the assembly bypoll on the Salumbar seat in Rajasthan by a slim margin of 1,285 votes, defeating BAP candidate Jitesh Kumar Katara. She secured 84,428 votes, while Katara garnered 83,143 votes. Congress candidate Reshma Meena finished third with 26,760 votes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 23-11-2024 15:40 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 15:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

BJP candidate Shanta Amrit Lal Meena emerged victorious in the Salumbar assembly bypoll by securing a marginal lead of 1,285 votes over her closest competitor.

Meena amassed a total of 84,428 votes, narrowly edging out BAP contender Jitesh Kumar Katara, who received 83,143 votes.

With 26,760 votes, Congress's Reshma Meena claimed third place. The election was necessitated by the death of former BJP MLA Amrit Lal Meena, Shanta Meena's late husband.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

