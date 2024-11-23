Shanta Amrit Lal Meena Secures Salumbar in Tight Assembly Bypoll

BJP candidate Shanta Amrit Lal Meena emerged victorious in the Salumbar assembly bypoll by securing a marginal lead of 1,285 votes over her closest competitor.

Meena amassed a total of 84,428 votes, narrowly edging out BAP contender Jitesh Kumar Katara, who received 83,143 votes.

With 26,760 votes, Congress's Reshma Meena claimed third place. The election was necessitated by the death of former BJP MLA Amrit Lal Meena, Shanta Meena's late husband.

(With inputs from agencies.)