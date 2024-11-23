Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Resounding Victory in Wayanad

In a significant political turn, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, representing the Congress, emerged victorious in the Wayanad Lok Sabha byelection by an impressive margin of over 4 lakh votes. She expressed her deep gratitude to Wayanad's residents for their trust and the opportunity to represent them in Parliament.

Priyanka, speaking on her electoral debut after a strategic nomination following Rahul Gandhi vacating the Wayanad seat, emphasized her commitment to being the people's voice in Parliament, ensuring their concerns are heard at the national level. Her victory marks a new chapter in her political career with promises to fight for the hopes and dreams of Wayanad's populace.

Her journey was supported by Congress allies and family, including acknowledgments to her brother Rahul Gandhi for his guidance, her family for their encouragement, and her colleagues for their dedication during the campaigns. Congress leader K C Venugopal also congratulated Priyanka on becoming the 'fierce and committed' leader representing Wayanad's interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)