AAP's Surprise Wins in Punjab Bypolls Shake Up Congress Strongholds

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has successfully made inroads into key Congress-dominated areas, winning three out of four Punjab Assembly segments in the recent bypolls. The results, released on Saturday, highlighted AAP's expanding political influence in the state while the Congress managed to grasp victory in Barnala.

These bypolls were prompted after incumbent legislators were elected to the Lok Sabha earlier this year. For AAP, the wins in Gidderbaha and Dera Baba Nanak were crucial as they represent long-standing Congress seats. However, the party's loss in Barnala, an AAP bastion, was unexpected.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann celebrated these victories as a testament to Punjab's support for AAP's governance under Arvind Kejriwal. The results also set the stage for stiffer competition in Punjab, marking a notable shift in the political landscape ahead of future elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)