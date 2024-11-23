BJP's Historic Victory in Uttar Pradesh Bypolls: A Testament to Modi's Leadership
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for BJP's significant victory in the Uttar Pradesh bypolls, marking an end to the opposition's 'loot and lies' politics. BJP secured a win in seven out of nine contested assembly seats, attributing success to Modi's governance and leadership.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 23-11-2024 17:21 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 17:21 IST
- Country:
- India
In a major political development, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has attributed the BJP's recent successes in the Uttar Pradesh bypolls to the strategic and influential leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The bypolls, conducted across nine assembly seats, saw the BJP alliance clinching win in seven, overtaking the opposition Samajwadi Party's hold.
Adityanath hailed Modi's leadership as visionary, crediting the BJP's electoral gains to Modi's dual-engine government focusing on security, governance, and prosperity, noting the public's trust in his policies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
You all know my affinity with Maharashtra: PM Narendra Modi at Dhule in his first rally for November 20 state assembly elections.
AAP's Charge to Triumph: Kejriwal Rallies Troops for Delhi Elections
Maharashtra Elections: Crackdown on Illicit Activities Yields Huge Seizures
Optimism and Uncertainty: Global Markets React to U.S. Elections, China Stimulus
Soren vs. BJP: Political Tensions Rise Ahead of Jharkhand Elections