Left Menu

BJP's Mahayuti Triumph in Maharashtra: A Political Milestone

The BJP-led Mahayuti coalition is set to retain power in Maharashtra, prevailing in 230 out of 288 assembly seats, while the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi trails significantly. Devendra Fadnavis emerges as a central figure in the victory, with projections of him becoming Chief Minister for the third time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-11-2024 18:07 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 18:07 IST
BJP's Mahayuti Triumph in Maharashtra: A Political Milestone
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP-led Mahayuti coalition is on track to maintain its hold on Maharashtra, securing victories across 230 of the 288 available assembly seats, which marks a significant political milestone. Meanwhile, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi is lagging far behind, clinching leads in just 50 seats.

In the midst of the vote-counting process, with results declared in 164 seats, the political focus has shifted toward BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis. Known as the architect of the victory, there are widespread discussions about him potentially becoming the Chief Minister for a third term.

The current standstill leaves Maharashtra possibly without a formal opposition leader in the assembly, as the rules require 10 percent representation, unattainable by the fragmented opposition. The decisive election results underscore voter backing for the incumbent BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024