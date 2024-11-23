BJP's Mahayuti Triumph in Maharashtra: A Political Milestone

The BJP-led Mahayuti coalition is on track to maintain its hold on Maharashtra, securing victories across 230 of the 288 available assembly seats, which marks a significant political milestone. Meanwhile, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi is lagging far behind, clinching leads in just 50 seats.

In the midst of the vote-counting process, with results declared in 164 seats, the political focus has shifted toward BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis. Known as the architect of the victory, there are widespread discussions about him potentially becoming the Chief Minister for a third term.

The current standstill leaves Maharashtra possibly without a formal opposition leader in the assembly, as the rules require 10 percent representation, unattainable by the fragmented opposition. The decisive election results underscore voter backing for the incumbent BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

