Rising Tensions: Israeli Airstrikes Escalate Conflict in Lebanon and Gaza

Israeli airstrikes on Saturday wreaked havoc in central Beirut, resulting in at least 11 fatalities and numerous injuries, Lebanese officials reported. The strikes form part of a larger escalation, as efforts by diplomats to negotiate a ceasefire intensify.

The conflict has seen Israel launch multiple attacks on Hezbollah-controlled areas, while Lebanon experiences the brunt of the damage with extensive casualties. Additionally, the escalating violence in Gaza has claimed over 44,000 lives.

International tension mounts with the ICC's issuing of arrest warrants for Israeli leaders accused of war crimes, and varying responses from countries on how to proceed. The humanitarian crisis is deepening with escalating hunger and displacements.

(With inputs from agencies.)