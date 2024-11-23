Left Menu

Rising Tensions: Israeli Airstrikes Escalate Conflict in Lebanon and Gaza

Israeli airstrikes in Beirut and Gaza have intensified, killing dozens and displacing millions. The ongoing conflict involves Israel, Hezbollah, and Hamas. International diplomacy, including U.S. efforts, seeks a ceasefire amid devastating humanitarian conditions, ICC arrest warrants, and mixed global reactions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 23-11-2024 18:31 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 18:31 IST
Rising Tensions: Israeli Airstrikes Escalate Conflict in Lebanon and Gaza
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Israeli airstrikes on Saturday wreaked havoc in central Beirut, resulting in at least 11 fatalities and numerous injuries, Lebanese officials reported. The strikes form part of a larger escalation, as efforts by diplomats to negotiate a ceasefire intensify.

The conflict has seen Israel launch multiple attacks on Hezbollah-controlled areas, while Lebanon experiences the brunt of the damage with extensive casualties. Additionally, the escalating violence in Gaza has claimed over 44,000 lives.

International tension mounts with the ICC's issuing of arrest warrants for Israeli leaders accused of war crimes, and varying responses from countries on how to proceed. The humanitarian crisis is deepening with escalating hunger and displacements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024