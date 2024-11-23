BJP's Fortress Holds Strong: Soni Secures Raipur City South Victory

The BJP retained control of the Raipur City South assembly seat with Sunil Kumar Soni triumphing over Congress contender Akash Sharma by a significant margin of 46,167 votes. This victory reaffirms BJP's stronghold on the constituency despite predictions of a close contest.

Congress, hoping to capitalize on the absence of BJP stalwart Brijmohan Agrawal, was unable to make headway in this political bastion. Analysts attribute this outcome to BJP's strategic campaigning and Agrawal's unwavering influence among the electorate.

Voter turnout stood at 50.5% in the November 13 bypoll, where BJP's stance in the 90-member Chhattisgarh assembly remained intact at 54 seats. This win underscores the enduring political landscape in Raipur City South, an area BJP has controlled since its inception in 2008.

(With inputs from agencies.)