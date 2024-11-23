Left Menu

BJP's Fortress Holds Strong: Soni Secures Raipur City South Victory

The BJP maintained its stronghold on Raipur City South as Sunil Kumar Soni defeated Congress's Akash Sharma by 46,167 votes. Despite the absence of BJP veteran Brijmohan Agrawal, Congress failed to penetrate this BJP bastion. Soni's victory underscores the BJP's enduring influence in the constituency.

Raipur | Updated: 23-11-2024 18:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Congress, hoping to capitalize on the absence of BJP stalwart Brijmohan Agrawal, was unable to make headway in this political bastion. Analysts attribute this outcome to BJP's strategic campaigning and Agrawal's unwavering influence among the electorate.

Congress, hoping to capitalize on the absence of BJP stalwart Brijmohan Agrawal, was unable to make headway in this political bastion. Analysts attribute this outcome to BJP's strategic campaigning and Agrawal's unwavering influence among the electorate.

Voter turnout stood at 50.5% in the November 13 bypoll, where BJP's stance in the 90-member Chhattisgarh assembly remained intact at 54 seats. This win underscores the enduring political landscape in Raipur City South, an area BJP has controlled since its inception in 2008.

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

